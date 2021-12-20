FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A homeowner found a bullet in her pillow while sitting in her living room on Baldwin County Road 12, according to the Foley Police Department.

She reports having heard a loud noise moments before finding the bullet, police told FOX10 News.

This happened Saturday night, and police said they are investigating. It is unclear as to why the shot was fired -- or who may have fired it.

Police said it appears only the single bullet entered the home and that a bullet hole was discovered in the front door of the residence.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call police.