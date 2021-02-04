FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Foley Police Departments reports its arrest this week of a 34-year-old man on numerous drug charges.
Police say that on Tuesday the department received a complaint of possible narcotics activity occurring at in the 400 block of West Berry Avenue. Officers responded to the residence of Hiawatha McGaster to investigate.
Investigators say a search warrant was subsequently obtained and executed, and at the conclusion of the investigation McGaster was charged with:
- Trafficking in Synthetic Cannabinoid (Spice) - 1,437 Grams
- Trafficking in Heroin -15 Grams
- Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine) - 11 Grams
- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Codeine) - 361 Grams
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, 1st Degree - 7.1 Ounces
- Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
