FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Foley Police Department reports it has arrested a man in possession of child pornography, as well as children's and women's underclothing and other items.

Police said it was about 1 p.m. Monday when officers were dispatched to South McKenzie Street in Foley for a suspicious male harassing citizens outside a store. When officers arrived, they came in contact with a white male identified as Michael Norris Jr., 39, police said.

Norris was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear from Gulf Shores Police Department. During a search of his person, police said, Norris was found to be in possession of several meth pipes, children’s underclothing, women's underclothing and other adult paraphernalia.

Police said Norris was interviewed and gave consent for a search of his cell phone. The phone was found to contain images and videos of child pornography, according to police.

Norris subsequently received additional charges for felony possession of child pornography and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing into the phone and the origin of the videos, according to investigators.