The Foley Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Foley PD Chief Thurston Bullock told FOX10 News the victim is a man in his 20s, and he drove himself to the ER from Aaronville.
His injuries do not appear to be life threatening, the chief said.
This is a developing story.
