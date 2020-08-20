FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley Police are searching for 46-year-old Marqus Levon Bendolph after they say he assaulted his ex-wife on the morning of Thursday, August, 20.
According to police, officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance where an adult female victim was assaulted.
The victim told police that Bendolph, her ex-husband, broke into her residence in Foley by coming in through a bedroom window and then dragged her to his vehicle outside.
She told officers that he drove her to a nearby park where he started beating her in the face and arms and choked her. Police says the victim was able to escape after a nearby witness heard her screaming.
Authorities say she witness took the bloody victim to the Foley Fire Department nearby and called the police. The victim was transported to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
Police say Bendolph fled the area in his black Chrysler PT Cruiser.
They say he has a history of domestic violence and has a current protection from abuse order against him by the victim. He has been residing in Mobile and is currently wanted for the following charges in this case: felony domestic violence 2nd assault, felony domestic violence strangulation, felony burglary 2nd, felony false imprisonment, and violation of a protection from abuse order.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Marqus Bendolph you are asked not to approach him and to contact authorities immediately.
