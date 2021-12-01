FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Foley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man they say has shown a propensity for violence.

Police said 20-year-old Dylan DeJuan Bradley is wanted for violating a protection order and domestic violence criminal mischief against his ex-girlfriend.

According to authorities, Bradley has shown a propensity for violence and should not be approached. If he is sighted or you know of his whereabouts, please contact the Foley Police Department at (251) 943-4431.