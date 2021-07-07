FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Foley Police Department is attempting to ascertain the whereabouts and safety of a young man not seen since last week.

On Facebook, police indicated the request is made out of concern for the welfare of 23-year-old Harrison Bullock.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Bullock, you are asked to contact Lt. Dearing at 251-952-4010.

Police say the last known contact with Bullock was on June 29.