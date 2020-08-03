FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- After nearly 40 years in law enforcement, Foley Police Chief David Wilson announced his plans for retirement Monday.
Wilson said he will retire as chief at the end of August. But he won't be leaving completely.
He said he will be working part-time as a training specialist for the City of Foley.
Before his 13 years of service with Foley PD, Wilson was with the Daphne Police Department for 16 years.
On September 1, current Deputy Chief Thurston Bullock will take over as chief.
