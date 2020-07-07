Foley police officer involved in crash on Highway 59

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A Foley Police officer was involved in a crash Tuesday night.
Witnesses said the officer was driving on Highway 59 near Lambert's Cafe when it crashed into a small white vehicle. The impact sent the small car onto its roof.
Foley Police said there were no life-threatening injuries in the wreck.
(1) comment
Totally strange, when a citizen does something unacceptable, there’s a 20 page article, but when a police officer flips a vehicle onto the roof, there’s no mention of the fact there was a baby in the car.
Isn’t that strange?
Why don’t you report all the facts? Like the fact THERE WAS A BABY IN THE CAR!
