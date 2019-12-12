The Foley Police Department, along with a Good Samaritan, made one woman's Christmas very merry.
After 22 years, traveler's checks totaling $11,570 were returned to their original owner.
Foley police said on December 9 a citizen came to their department to file a found property report.
The man told police he had purchased a suitcase from the Waterfront Mission in Foley a couple of months prior and after he pulled the suitcase out to clean it for an upcoming trip, he found a pouch in the bottom of the suitcase contained the traveler's checks.
According to authorities, the checks had been signed by a woman named Karen. Through an investigation officials were able to identify and locate the owner of the travelers’ checks.
Karen McGurk advised the detective that in 1997 she had purchased traveler's checks but that her home was burglarized in the early 2000's and someone had stolen the checks.
What McGurk did not know is that traveler's checks never expire.
"With much excitement, on December 11th Ms. McGurk came to the police department to claim the traveler's checks. She advised our detective that she has had some costly medical expenses come up, that very day, and she didn't have the money for the procedure," police wrote.
