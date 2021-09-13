The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is investigating an officer involved shooting in Foley. Investigators said a Foley Police officer shot a man after he swung a knife at the officer. This, after they said a taser had no effect.

The bizarre situation unfolded around 3:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 when a corrections officer at the Foley Judicial Center noticed a man loitering at the rear of the Police Department. After a short conversation, investigators say patrol units were called to speak with the man. When they arrived, the officers found 32-year-old John Waldhauer on a nearby walking path, carrying a knife.

“They gave him verbal commands to drop the knife and try to get him to comply but unfortunately he did not. They ended up tasing him,” said commander of the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit, Andre Reid.

Instead of surrendering, investigators said Waldhauer ran. It’s when police caught up, they said the suspect swung the knife at an officer, who responded by firing one shot.

“He was hit…what actually ended up being in the lower jaw is what it looks like,” Reid said.

Investors said Waldhauer has undergone some surgeries and was in stable condition Monday afternoon. A toxicology test will be done to see if he was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol. Investigators said they don’t have a picture of the Georgia man and are still trying to determine what he was doing at the Foley Police Department Saturday morning.

“We don’t know if he lives here…on vacation…what was he doing at the police department? What did he want is really what we’re trying to determine? A lot of that is going to come from him and at some point, we’re going to be able to talk with him,” explained Reid.

Investigators have reviewed body-cam footage from the incident. Reid said there are still interviews that must be done but, on the surface, it appears the officer’s actions were justified. In total, four officers remain on leave until the investigation has concluded.

John Waldhauer will be charged with assault second and booked into the Baldwin County Jail once he’s released from the hospital. Investigators said he is also wanted in his home state of Georgia on an outstanding warrant.