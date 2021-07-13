FOLEY. Ala --Foley Police want to warn the public and local businesses went it comes to scammers.
They advise the police will never call individuals to solicit for monetary donations or to raise money for the department.
They advise you not to share any personal information should you receive a call asking for such.
If you need to verify that a caller is actually with the police department, just ask for them to call you back through the department's direct phone number, 251-943-4431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.