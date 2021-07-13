FOLEY. Ala --Foley Police want to warn the public and local businesses went it comes to scammers.

They advise the police will never call individuals to solicit for monetary donations or to raise money for the department.

They advise you not to share any personal information should you receive a call asking for such.

If you need to verify that a caller is actually with the police department, just ask for them to call you back through the department's direct phone number, 251-943-4431.