Foley's Wicked Walk haunting guests rain or shine

It’s the day before Halloween, and things are getting spooky here on the Gulf Coast!
Graham Creek Nature Preserve in Foley isn’t letting the weather put a damper on their Wicked Walk, preparing up to the last minute to make sure guests enjoy themselves rain or shine.
This one night only haunted trail takes adults on a half mile trail through the nature preserve’s woods, with lots of surprises lined up along the way.
Preserve officials say they begin work on Wicked Walk in spring of each year, and their themes are usually based off local ghost stories and legends to amp up the spook factor.
“We searched the archives for many years and look into all the local tales that have been told over the years that are a little spooky and we incorporate that into our Wicked Walk. We might amp it up a little bit to get the scare factor, but it makes it a lot more fun to have those truths behind it," said Leslie Gahagan with Graham Creek Nature Preserve.
Wicked Walk is open to those 18 and older only, and is rain or shine.
It runs from 7-10 pm, and tickets will be available at the door for $20.
