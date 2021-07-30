Folks beat excessive heat warning at beach

The sun beaming down on us here on the Gulf Coast this weekend.

Our area remains under an excessive heat warning with a potential watch Saturday.

Some folks hit the beach early Friday morning to beat the estimated 115-degree heat index.

Gulf Shores Fire Rescue says they have already had to respond to heat related calls this week, averaging about two to three per day.

“What we’re experiencing is a lot of people coming down, and they aren’t used to the heat and used to the humidity, so they’re getting overheated. When you come down just make sure to take care of your body and drink plenty of fluids,” said Gulf Shores Fire Beach Safety Chief Joethan Philips.

Several folks we talked to say water has been the key for them to stay cool, whether they are drinking or swimming in it.

“I think we’ve already consumed a case of water,” said Benny Terrell, here with his family from Mississippi, “we just try to stay in the pool, go to the beach, stay in the room, something like that.”

“We love it down here, the beach is perfect, when you want to go cool off in the water, go back in the house when you need to,” said Cherry Lindenborn, who is in town visiting from Texas.

The gulf was relatively calm Friday with yellow and purple flags flying.

Rip current risks may not be high, but officials still asking folks to pay attention no matter how they choose to keep cool.

“A lot of people are thinking about going in, but there’s also jellyfish, so we want people to be careful when they go in the water, because jellyfish are present, but it is nice to cool off a little bit,” said Philips.