Low-income residents of Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan are eligible for assistance with food and emergency financial aid.
If you are low income or have no income, you are encouraged to call the Christian Service Center for food and other needed help. The Center is open 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Call 251-968-5256.
For safety during this time, the center is doing business by phone. You are asked to call when you are in the parking lot at 317 Dolphin Ave. in Gulf Shores. If you do not have phone service, knock on the door and someone will come outside and speak with you using six-foot. social distancing.
The Christian Service Center is a United Way agency.
