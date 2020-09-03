ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A food truck trailer stolen from The Wharf this week was last seen in the Birmingham area, according to authorities.
Police say the attached photos are the suspect's vehicle going through the Beach Express toll around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 30th.
According to authorities, the vehicle was last seen by a witness on 459 and 280 in the Birmingham area heading North around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1.
The Villaggio Grille and Ginny Lane Bar & Grill use the truck for catering, festivals and meal donations, but it hasn't been seen since it was parked in the AMC parking lot at The Wharf Sunday.
Executive Chef John Odom believes visitors coming down the toll bridge into Orange Beach saw the trailer, which is also used as a billboard, and came back later to haul it off.
“We were going to take our food trailer to Louisiana today to feed people affected by the hurricane," said executive chef John Odom said on Thursday. "We also used it for hurricane Michael relief.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.