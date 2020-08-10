GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Gulf Shores hired former Mobile fire chief Mark Sealy to lead its fire department.
Last month, Sealy announced his retirement from Mobile Fire-Rescue after 29 years of service. He started his career as a fire medic in 1991. Sealy moved up the ladder over the years and was named chief in 2017.
Sealy joined the Gulf Shores Fire Rescue Department after the retirement of the previous fire chief Hartley Brokenshaw.
