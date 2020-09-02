FOX10 News has learned the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department is no longer doing beach patrols along that stretch of coast. The Fire Chief there said it’s become too dangerous to do so. This information surfaced just days after the first drowning on the peninsula in two years.
Fort Morgan Deputy Fire Chief, Michael Ludvigsen said he made that decision at the beginning of summer while interim Fire Chief. The factors that weighed into his decision included larger than normal crowds, tents and other clutter on the beach. He said the conditions had become too dangerous for visitors and emergency personnel to drive vehicles and UTVs on the beach.
For years, beach patrols have been a huge part of Fort Morgan Fire Department’s public outreach program. The face-to-face interaction with visitors was thought to reinforce safety guidelines and warn of the risk of rip currents.
Saturday’s drowning was the first in the gulf waters off Fort Morgan since 2018. Karen Graham of Tennessee was one of more than 20 people who formed a human chain in an attempt to save a child who was caught in the rough surf. The chain was broken by the waves, putting many more lives in danger. Signs were posted along Fort Morgan, warning of the rip current risks. Deputy Chief Ludvigsen stands by his decision to keep patrols off the beach.
Ludvigsen said patrols could be brought back to the beach if the situation warrants it. Beach conditions change with the seasons and those conditions will dictate any decision. Emergency officials want to remind beachgoers that the most important thing to do if someone is in trouble in the surf is to first, call 9-1-1 to get help on the way and to not put yourself or others into danger that you can’t get out of.
