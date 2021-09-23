SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA)- Fortify the Fort allows Spanish Fort Police Department to access surveillance cameras from participating businesses and organizations. The public-private partnership was launched back in March and it’s already making a difference.

Last weekend, a masked suspect broke into the Papa John's gas station on Highway 31. Here he is prying open the doors before running to the cash register, and emptying the drawer. Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber says thanks to the partnership they have with the store. The investigation began hours later.

“It’s always a situation where we need video and only a couple of people have access to it," said Barber. So we’re always waiting on that video to help us start our investigation. In the Papa John’s case, we already had access. They were part of Fortify the Fort. So we were able to Saturday morning start accessing video at that point.”

Fortify the Fort isn’t limited to allowing live remote access. Participants can also allow police access to the system’s DVR if an owner or manager isn’t around at the time. Something Chief Barber says can mean all the difference in solving current crimes and preventing future ones.

“Once they become active they stay active," said Barber. "They’re committing additional crimes so trying to solve a crime immediately is a priority for us.”

So far, Fortify the Fort has dozens of partnerships throughout Spanish Fort. As the program grows, Chief Barber is confident that it’ll help officers make the community safer.

“My officers can only be out there in certain parts of the city at any given time," said Barber. So the more that we get the community engaged in helping us prevent and solve crimes, I think the safer the community is as a whole.”

Chief Barber also says they’ve been talking to the Baldwin County School Board about including the four public schools in Fortify the Fort. If you’d like more information about how to sign up, you can contact the Spanish Fort Police Department at 251-626-4914.