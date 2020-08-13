Four charged with abusing 84-year-old woman in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Daphne Police arrested four people accused of abusing and neglecting an elderly woman.
Officers said the 84-year-old victim was found very underweight and suffering from physical injuries from an assault. The investigation started after the victim was taken to Thomas Hospital for treatment.
Police said the suspects are all related to the woman. They are identified as Audrey Estes, Michael Estes, Breanna Lucy, and Zachary Lucy.
No other details have been released, but an investigator told FOX10 News it is one of the worst cases of elder abuse they have seen.
