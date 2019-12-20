The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate a shooting that occurred on GW Lewis Lane in Robertsdale during the early morning hours of Sunday, December 15.
According to officials, officers were called to a residence located on GW Lewis Lane after receiving a report of gunfire.
They say before officers arrived to the house, they received additional information that 21-year-old Dominique Marshall of Bay Minette, had been injured during the incident.
According to authorities, friends attempted to transport her to a medical facility before pulling over on the side of the Baldwin Beach Express near Highway 90 to await medical personnel. Medical personnel were unable to revive Ms. Marshall and she expired from the gunshot wound she suffered.
As officers responded to the scene of the shooting they noted numerous people fleeing the area as they arrived. Based on information from the initial responding officers and witness statements, officials believe there were over 100 partygoers at the residence. According to authorities, the average age of the individuals attending the party was 20. They say Marshall was the only victim.
The crime scene was secured and later searched for evidence. Several shell casings were recovered during that search. Over the past several days, MCU Investigators were able to identify several individuals who were in possession of firearms and several who fired shots during the party.
Four firearms have been seized from these individuals. According to police, one of those handguns was reported stolen just days before the shooting. Those firearms and the shell casings will be submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for comparison to the bullet that struck Ms. Marshall and other analyses.
There have been no arrests made in this case. The investigation into this incident is ongoing with numerous interviews of suspects, witnesses, and the analysis of evidence. These processes will take some time.
Information provided by eye witnesses as well as friends and family of Ms. Marshall have proved to be beneficial. We ask that anyone with information regarding this instigation continue cooperating with the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit and contact us at 251-937-0202 (option 1).
