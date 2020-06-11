MOBILE, Ala. --We are less than a month away from the Fourth of July. But the coronavirus and latest CDC recommendations are putting a damper on some of the celebrations.
Here is a list of displays or cancellations in our area:
City of Gulf Shores: Firework display over the beaches have been cancelled.
City of Fairhope: Announced their display will still go one with social distancing rules enforced. Baldwin Pops Concert though has been cancelled.
City of Saraland: The city had been planning a firework display but due to the continued need of the residents, the city council has decided to reallocate these funds to the Saraland food program.
Town of Mcintosh: Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines pertaining to social distancing, the Fourth of July fireworks show for this year has been cancelled.
