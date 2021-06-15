GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Fourth of July fireworks will return to Gulf Shores a year after the show was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fireworks will be shot from the Gulf State Park Pier at 9 p.m. on the Fourth. The city said ongoing construction to repair Hurricane Sally damage will force them to use the center part of the pier instead of the end, so the best place to view the show will be from Gulf State Park and the eastern area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.

Gulf Shores released the following timeline for when the public can access the Gulf State Park Pier on Sunday, July 4:

7 a.m. – The Gulf State Park Pier will close to the public for firework setup.

12 p.m. – The pier will reopen to the public 100 feet north of the firework launch site.

8:30 p.m. – The Fire Marshal will close the pier and on-site restaurant.

9 p.m. – The fireworks show begins.

6 a.m., Monday, July 5 – Pier reopens to the public.

For information related to the schedule of operations for the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier, please call (251) 967-3474.

The City of Gulf Shores also wants to remind people that shooting fireworks within the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores is prohibited without a permit. Please contact the Gulf Shores Fire Marshal at (251) 968-4292 for more information on fireworks permits.