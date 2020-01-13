SPANISH FORT, Ala (WALA) -- Continuing coverage on the criminal case involving Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan. He is accused of slapping a female city employee in October and was charged with misdemeanor harassment.
FOX10 News has been digging for answers and requesting documents and McMillan’s city emails and texts messages. We put the request in exactly two months ago but have not gotten a single response from City attorney David Conner or City Clerk Mary Lynn Williams.
FOX10 News sent the first email on November 13th asking for the release of HR documents relating to unwanted physical contact and policy on employee suspensions. We also asked for copies of Mayor McMillan’s emails and text messages from July 1st through November 12th.
The reason we are asking for the documents, emails and text messages is because McMillan is a public official who is accused of committing a crime at work.
Court records show McMillan allegedly told City Magistrate Lyndsey Cooper to shut up before slapping her in the face at city hall.
The city said the encounter was caught on camera but has previously denied FOX10 News’ request to release the video citing not one but two pending investigations.
McMillan was supposed to have a bench trial last month, but it ended up not happening as scheduled because the judge is in the process of looking into whether the city attorney can testify in the case.
