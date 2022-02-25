FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA)-- With every passing day, the biggest day of the Mardi Gras season approaches, Fat Tuesday, and across the bay, they’re having their own fun.

“Laissez les bon temps rouler!” said Joel Rowlenson, attendee at the parade in Fairhope Friday night.

The Maids of Jubilee paraded downtown, tossing and catching beads.

“Hey! We’re so happy to be here tonight,” said Rowlenson. “My wife’s in the parade, and I can’t wait for the parade to get by, catching some throws.”

Kids jumped up and down, eager to get their hands on all they can. The festivities even brought in revelers from New Orleans.

“I didn’t know until I moved here that Mobile was the first one to start Mardi Gras,” said Deborah Balbach. “Live and learn.”

She learned something new about our Mardi Gras.

“I’d never done moon pies before,” said Balbach. “We don’t moon pies down in New Orleans on a regular basis and pixie sticks. My grandkids love moon pies and pixie sticks.”

There is plenty of Mardi Gras fun for the next few days, on the Eastern Shore.

Daphne has a parade Sunday night, and Fairhope has another one Monday night.