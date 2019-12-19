ROBERTSDALE, Ala (WALA) -- Investigators in Baldwin County are still trying to figure out who pulled the trigger, killing a young mother at a house party over the weekend.
The shooting happened in the Elsanor community of Robertsdale near Highway 90 early Sunday morning. The victim, Dominique Marshall, tried to get help, but was found dead in a car on the Baldwin Beach Express near Highway 90.
Marshall’s friend said she kept to herself, was a good person and left behind a 1-year old child.
“When I first saw that she had passed away, tears started rolling down my face,” Tamesha Anderson said.
Days after the house party shooting, friends of Marshall are calling for justice, hoping investigators can find the shooter.
“We will not let down at all, we are going to find you so just come forward,” Anderson said. “Of course, the family is going to be mad because you took somebody away from us.”
Investigators said Marshall was shot at a house party on GW Lewis Lane. Police said witnesses tell them someone at the party started shooting.
“I just say all the time she was at the wrong place at the wrong time and it's just a shock,” Anderson said.
That shock is turning into action. Friends and family plan to hold a candlelight vigil on Friday outside the Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette. They hope to raise awareness about gun violence in the area as they remember their loss.
Marshall's funeral is set for Saturday at 11 am at New Jerusalem Church in Bay Minette.
“She was a full-time mother, she did everything she needed to do to be a mother,” Anderson said. “She's 21, she's young, and she stayed on top.”
Baldwin County investigators said they are continuing to work the case but have no updates yet. They hope to make an arrest soon.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Baldwin County Major Crime Unit at 251-937-0202.
