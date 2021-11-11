Save water and drink beer!

Several breweries on both sides of the bay are teaming up with Alabama Coastal Foundation for their very special collaboration brew: Friends in Low Places!

Fairhope Brewing, Big Beach, Braided River, Iron Hand, Old Majestic and Oyster City’s head brewers got together again this year to create this tasty IPA.

A portion of the proceeds are going to benefit the Alabama Coastal Foundation.

This is the second year for the collaboration brew.

After an extremely successful first run in 2019, they are making the beer more accessible than ever.

“One of the great things about the craft beer industry is we are really, truly friends with each other. Any time something breaks, anytime somebody needs an ingredient, we are always happy happy to help out. So this collaboration just goes towards showing that,” said Jim Foley, Managing Partner at Fairhope Brewing Company.

You will now be able to pick up a four pack on several store shelves here in Lower Alabama next week.

It will also be available in several taprooms, local bars, and restaurants to not only boost our ecosystem, but our local economy as well after a tough past year.

“The men and women that serve behind the bars, we want to make sure to support them and give back to them as well, and really what a great day to raise a glass to the men and women who served our country while we celebrate our coastal environment,” said Mark Berte, with the Alabama Coastal Foundation.

The India Pale Ale is launching tonight at Greer’s Downtown Market in Mobile!

You can expect it to hit shelves and drafts in the coming days. For more information on where its available or to learn more about ACF click here.