MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's dubbed the "toughest paddle race" in the United States and it's happening right here in Alabama.

The "Great Alabama 650" took off on Saturday in mountains of North Alabama and will end along the Gulf Coast in Fort Morgan.

The two front runners in the race -- Joe Mann and Paul Cox -- made their way trhough Mobile Wednesday evening -- they've been paddling five days straight.

The paddle race -- tests strength, endurance, and teamwork -- covers 650 miles of Alabama waterway.

"Because this is such a long race... It's more than just physical fitness. It's 50% preparation -- studying the maps knowing your route, having your gear dialed in -- nutrition and hydration," explained Ryan Gillikin.

Gillikin should know -- she did the first two years of the race but was forced to sit out this year because of a minor injury. 2019 was the inaugural race, which Gillikin won first place tandem. In 2020 she won 2nd place female solo.

"At the finish -- everybody says I'm never going to do that again and about 2 days later they're ready to sign up again. It gets in your blood and we just love this sport," said Gillikin.

For Mann and Cox -- this year was about beating their record win last year. Tracking them through the Great AL 650 live GPS map -- they've been more than 30 miles ahead of the pack.

FOX 10 News caught up with them last year just hours before they crossed the finish line.

"It's been extremely challenging. You've got lakes, you've got dams, you've got lochs, different types of rivers, and now we just went through the swamp land and saw half a dozen gators," said Mann, from Kansas City, MO.

"People are always trying to catch you so you always have to manage your sleep very well... And that often means very little sleep so you try to race as fast as you can and sleep as little as you can -- which always doesn't work together," said Cox, from Atlanta.

As they cross under the Bayway -- they're 30 hours ahead of last year's time. Ironically -- the current weather conditions are the exact same as last year. A last minute cool front making the last leg of the race -- the toughest.

"So they are going to have that crosswind for the last 20 miles so of course the last 20 miles is going to be the hardest -- after all they've done to get there," said Gillikin.

And we're told they should reach Fort Morgan at some point Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the remaining 11 teams will be making their way through the area in the next few days. Click here to follow them through the live GPS tracking map -- and even come out and cheer them on as they paddle through our area.

The Great AL 650 also promotes the Alabama Scenic River Trail (more than 6,000 miles of mapped river trails) and aims to make Alabama a paddling destination.