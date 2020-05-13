One Baldwin County business is banking on a big turnaround in the economy and its one-of-a-kind location to make a big splash. Fort Morgan Marina is now under new ownership and about to undergo a big facelift. As visitors return to the coast, life is returning to the marina. It’s once again running charters and the on-site restaurant, Tacky Jacks 2 is welcoming customers.
For long-time marina manager and new owner, Tom Steber, the coronavirus pandemic couldn’t have come at a worse time. He’d just closed on a $3.25 million -dollar deal to purchase the property at the end of April.
“We went from doing five hundred dollars a week to last weekend, we did twenty-five thousand dollars and so, that’s not a big weekend but there’s a big difference between five hundred dollars,” Steber said.
Steber’s hopes remain high. He and his partners plan to invest an additional $2.5 million dollars to make the marina a destination for anglers. The first priority is to protect more than 70 slips by bringing in 4,000 tons of rock to rebuild the seawall surrounding the marina. Landscaping and additional parking will be next. A brand-new bait shop is under construction now and coming next year will be the crown jewel. The top floor of the marina will be converted into a 14-room hotel with one of the best views on the peninsula.
“You don’t have to leave. You’re just here,” Steber said. “You want to…you can swim right here in a protected marina or you can take a golf cart and go right down the street to get to the gulf so I got a feeling it’s going to be a hit because you don’t have to leave. You don’t have to fight the rat race.”
Those who vacation on Fort Morgan and fish out of the marina said an on-site hotel is a convenience they’d love to see.
“Everything’s about convenience nowadays, you know. Everybody wants convenience,” said charter fishing customer, Brian Denney. “Like you said, with the rooms and the bait and boats, what else do you need? You come down here in the sunshine and have fun.”
That’s just the perspective Steber is counting on. The Tacky Jacks restaurant is also a big winner in the purchase. Now that they’ll be able to enter a long-term lease agreement, Steber said the owners already have plans to expand the restaurant’s capacity and kitchen space.
