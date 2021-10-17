BALDWIN COUNTY Ala, (WALA) The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office have released a statement regarding their involvement with the arrest of a fugitive from Escambia County Florida.

The statement reads as follows:

"On October 16, 2021, Escambia County FL. Sheriff's deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit with a wanted person. The deputies crossed over into Alabama on County Road 112 and chased the vehicle into a field near the intersection of Tower Rd. and CR 112 in the Gateswood community.

The occupant of the vehicle, Amanda Thomson, fired several rounds from a handgun after she came to a stop.

BCSO responded along with SWAT and K-9. Negotiations were started to get the suspect to surrender. After approximately three hours of negotiations, the suspect exited the vehicle with the firearm. Less Lethal means were used, along with a K-9 to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect was transported to the Malbis E.R. and treated for dog bites.

Amanda Thompson (37) Cantonment, FL. was taken to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Corrections Center and charged with the following:

Interference with custody

Resisting arrest

Certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol

Reckless endangerment

Holds with Escambia Co. FL. for felony warrants

Thompson has no bond.

The United States Marshals Service also assisted in this case."