FOLEY, Ala. --Former Foley High School coach, Ivan Jones' funeral services have been announced.

Visitation will be held at Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home. It will begin on February 8, 2021 (Monday) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

The funeral service will be held at Ivan Jones Stadium on February 9 at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the SBEF, South Baldwin Education Foundation.

“Ivan Jones, Extra Effort Scholarship”

PO Box 1600

Foley, AL 36536

Jones became Foley's head football coach in 1955 and he stayed in that position for 13 years. Jones coached Alabama and Raiders quarterback, Kenny "Snake" Stabler, which gave Jones the stamp of approval from legendary Alabama Head Football Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.

Jones stepped down as head coach but continued teaching, spending 35 years in the school system. In 2004, Foley's football stadium was named in his honor and in 2010 a statue at the new entrance to that stadium was dedicated to him.

Coach Jones is a veteran, a member of the Foley High School and the Alabama High School Athletics Association halls of fame. To those who knew him, he'll be missed.