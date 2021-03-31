Gale warning in effect as strong, persistent winds tie up boaters at the docks

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A warning we don't see too often this time of year, a gale warning, goes into effect Wednesday night; meaning strong and persistent winds will make conditions on the waters very dangerous.

North winds are expected to increase to 20-30 knots with gale force gusts. The gale force warning is predicted to continue through Thursday afternoon. Boaters are advised to avoid the hazardous conditions on the water.

"We don't get these kind of conditions often through here with these kind of storms blowing through with gale warnings," Charter Captain Gary Goodwin said. "It's going to be nasty so I'll be sitting at the dock, just going to have to work on the boat instead."

The gale warning also applies to bays and sounds in the area, not just the Gulf. Goodwin, who spends about every day taking people out fishing on his boat Jamie G this time of year, says he won't be risking it on the waters Thursday.

"The further you go the worse it'll be," Goodwin said. "If you're out there 20 miles it'd be really bad so we wouldn't want to be in those types of conditions at all."

Thankfully for Goodwin, and many other charter boat captains, after a busy start to the Spring season, a day at the dock is well deserved.

"Spring's been really good, lots of people in town and we've been really busy, it's been pretty nice."

