Gale warning keeps swimmers, boats out of water throughout Baldwin County

Dozens of boats on Oyster Bay were out of the water Thursday morning, as yellow flags flew along Gulf Shores beaches.

The Gale Warning isn't just felt by boaters though.

Beach safety crews are reminding folks to be careful, no matter how things look at the surface.

"It does look calm right now, but with the winds that we have, if you're on a float it could blow you out to sea, and it would be difficult to get back in," Joethan Phillips, Gulf Shores Beach Safety Chief.

Rip currents are milder than they have been, but Phillips says so far, his team has had a busy Spring Break season, and the less rescues needed the better.

"During the spring we've had a lot of red flag days and a lot of rip currents, so we've had a lot of rescues. We had one week we had 18, and after that it started to slow down some, we've had two or three a week," said Chief Phillips.

Even with the drop in temperature and high winds, folks were still out enjoying the sun anyway.

"Yesterday we went out on the balcony and it was nice and warm, and today it was cool. So you just kind of have to accept what you get," said Joanne and Bob Hutleman, who are in town visiting for a couple of weeks.

Phillips says its always a good idea to check conditions and review beach flag meanings before hitting the sand.

