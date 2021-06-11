Gator Alley Boardwalk shooter faces felony firearm possession and misdemeanor menacing charges.

29 year-old Johnny Simmons was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for treatment and underwent emergency surgery for his wound after he was involved in a shootout with Daphne Police on Monday.

Simmons was shot in the abdomen after officers confronted him at the Gator Alley Boardwalk in Daphne after getting a report of a man armed with a gun. Officers told Simmons to drop the gun but he refused. Simmons then fired several shots at the officer who was standing on the bridge. No officers were injured during the shootout.