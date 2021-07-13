Gator makes self at home in Gulf Shores neighborhood

Folks in Stonegate Estates in Gulf Shores getting a new neighbor: an eight-foot-long alligator.

Neighbors tell us they first spotted her last week in a community pond after ducks started disappearing.

Some say the estimated eight to ten-foot gator is a little too close for comfort.

“We are three houses away, and our backyard does not have a fence. I am now just looking out back all the time waiting for him to roam. Its actually a little bit of psychological warfare going on,” said Debra Tarr, a Stonegate Estates Resident.

“This first house here next to the pond has five small children. People are afraid to walk around here like they used to. Its just real unnerving,” said Sandy Holmes, Stonegate Estates HOA President.

Holmes—the Stonegate Estates Homeowner’s Association President tells us she’s already put calls into both Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Alligator Alley.

Officials came out to check on the big guy, and for now their advice is for neighbors to keep their distance with the hopes the alligator’s food source will run out, and she’ll move on her own.

Holmes says after a neighbor spotted the mama’s nest with four babies inside, they’re starting to think she’s made herself a little too much at home.

“Where’s he going to move to? We’ve got another pond out front, so do we just let him parade down the front yard or the street, and hope nobody is outside and gets hurt?” said Holmes.

Neighbors tell us they are at a loss of what to do now.

Alligators are federally protected, and moving, harming, or disturbing them is against the law without proper permissions and permits.

FOX10 has reached out to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to see what next steps may be taken.

We’ll continue to bring you updates on this story as we learn new information.