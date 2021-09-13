A Georgia Man was arrested on a drug charge during a traffic stop on Interstate 65 in Baldwin County on Friday, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.

Vauchon Cojoe, 26, of Stone Mountain, Ga., is charged with trafficking in marijuana, according to jail records in Baldwin County.

The BCSO says it was about 1 p.m. Friday when a deputy with the special operations unit stopped an SUV for traffic violations on I-65. During the stop, the sheriff's office says, the deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The deputy found approximately 90 pounds of high-grade marijuana in moving boxes. The BCSO says the driver, Cojoe, stated he was headed to the New Orleans area to sell the marijuana.

Cojoe was booked into the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center. He currently has no bond.