An armed and dangerous suspect is on the run after Daphne Police said he shot a man inside a convenience store Sunday night, February 2, 2020. It was all caught on surveillance video and police are hoping someone may be able to help them catch the suspect.
It happened at the Lake Forest Shell station on Highway 98 about 9:30 p.m. Police said 25-year-old Gary Kyle Turner confronted his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend inside the store.
“The victim was there, and they had an argument, which resulted in Mr. Turner shooting the other man in the chest,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police.
Investigators said store security video shows Turner walk out of the store, still holding the gun. He then came back into the store twice before help arrived, having more words with the victim and clerk. Police said Turner is from the Moultrie, Georgia area and has a long criminal history there, just getting out of prison last month. They said it appears he came to Daphne specifically to find his ex.
“Thankfully, there were no customers inside the store,” Vannoy said. “The only witness was the female that these two men were fighting over.”
Investigators want the public to be on the lookout for Gary Turner. They believe he fled in a black Nissan sedan and he has several distinctive tattoos around his head and neck. While he may be headed back to Georgia, Daphne Police don’t want residents to let down their guard.
“It’s safe to consider him armed and obviously dangerous. We’re looking for him now. We’ve been in touch with the law enforcement in Georgia about looking for him. There is an active warrant for him for attempted murder,” Vannoy said.
The victim was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola where investigators said he’s expected to be okay.
If you have information regarding Gary Turner's whereabouts, please contact detectives at 251-620-0150.
