DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - An armed and dangerous suspect turned himself in to Daphne Police after they say he shot a man inside a convenience store Sunday night, February 2, 2020. It was all caught on surveillance video.
It happened at the Lake Forest Shell station on Highway 98 about 9:30 p.m. Police said 25-year-old Gary Kyle Turner confronted his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend inside the store.
“The victim was there, and they had an argument, which resulted in Mr. Turner shooting the other man in the chest,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police.
Investigators said store security video shows Turner walk out of the store, still holding the gun. He then came back into the store twice before help arrived, having more words with the victim and clerk. Police said Turner is from the Moultrie, Georgia area and has a long criminal history there, just getting out of prison last month. They said it appears he came to Daphne specifically to find his ex.
“Thankfully, there were no customers inside the store,” Vannoy said. “The only witness was the female that these two men were fighting over.”
Daphne police had been searching for Turner since the shooting. He was considered armed and dangerous.
The victim was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola where investigators said he’s expected to be okay.
