Today is October 1st and that means people are getting festive for Fall. Halloween is just around the corner, and pumpkin patches across Baldwin and Mobile Counties had their opening day this evening.

Ann Zadnichek event coordinator at Wales West Pumpkin Patch says “This is kinda actually a hobby that’s gone way out of control.” Since 2004 she and the staff at Wales West have welcomed hundreds of thousands of people through their gate.

One of the highlights at the express is walking through the haunted maze. Coordinators here say Halloween is the best time to come with your family because you never know what could pop out at you.

“people understand Christmas, but we kind of surprise them for Halloween.”

The Wales West Pumpkin Patch is Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday of October and you can buy tickets online or at the gate and this year definitely has kids wanting to come back for more.