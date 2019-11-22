Ghost Hunt at Historic Fort Morgan with paranormal team

It may almost be Thanksgiving, but its not too late to get a good scare here on the Gulf Coast this weekend.
Second Sight Paranormal is ghost hunting at the historic Fort Morgan Saturday night, and you’re getting an opportunity to tag along and try your hand connecting with spirits.
The group has been traveling around the Gulf Coast to some of its most haunted places, and say they could already feel several spirit’s presence at Fort Morgan walking around the site Friday morning.
The group says this isn’t surprising, after many team members have had run ins with ghosts at the Fort over the years, and are taken back into the Civil War whenever stepping on property.
“Different people feel things in different ways, and the way I feel it just that. I feel emotions, and just a heaviness in the air," said Sabrina Hill, a Second Sight Paranormal team member.
Anyone is welcome to come learn how to ghost hunt Saturday with the group.
The event starts at 7:30 and lasts until midnight.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.
