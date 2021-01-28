It's Girl Scouts cookie season time!! Once again this year you can give a treat when you buy a treat.
The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama have launched the annual Hometown Heroes program to support those who serve and the girl scout cookie program at the same time.
At the very end of the cookie program, the scouts donate boxes, to local first responders, healthcare and frontline workers--active military members too. It's a way to say thank you for the work they do in the community.
FOX10 NEWS Anchor Lenise Ligon spoke with Daisha Taylor, from Robertsdale Troop 8393 about the Hometown Heroes program. Taylor says as a girl scout, giving back is in her DNA, "Scouting is a huge part of my life." Taylor explained.
"My favorite part is cookie season. It's just so amazing seeing all the people come out and support us. And to our local hometown heroes I would love to say thank you for everything you do in taking care of our communities."
The Hometown Heroes program donated over 17,000 boxes last year. This year's program runs from Jan. 29-31. Customers are encouraged to donate online or at an area cookie booth. You can find where cookies are being sold near you by clicking here.
