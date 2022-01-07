ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- Golf cart registration starts in Orange Beach on Saturday.
It’s the first of eight inspection dates over the next month.
The city passed an ordinance requiring any golf cart operated on city streets to be permitted, beginning March 1.
FOX10 News Baldwin County reporter Hal Scheurich talked to some of you about the new law and found out what you’ll need to get a permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.