Three golfers were injured when Gulf Shores Police said several camouflage-clad assailants came out of the woods and assaulted them Sunday, September 26, 2021. It happened at Craft Farms Golf Resort during a tournament.

The bizarre incident unfolded shortly after 1:00 p.m. as the threesome teed off at hole #3 on the Cotton Creek Course. The golfers told police someone hiding in the woods blew an air horn during each of their backswings. Police said the golfers confronted the person who they described as an older teen or college-aged male and after some words, a fight broke out. Police said several other suspects came out of the woods and beat the golfers.

“An assault occurred at that point. Some words were said, I’m sure back and forth and the people in the wood line were dressed in camouflage and they basically attacked these three golfers,” said Lt. Jason Woodruff with Gulf Shores Police.

One was taken to the hospital with a severe cut to the head and broken teeth. According to a resident who lives on Robinette Lane, a dead-end street which backs up to the tee box, the suspects got into a car and left the scene. Before they could leave the area, a concerned resident was able to get a picture of the getaway car and license plate.

“We believe that we are going to know who they were today. I think that we are getting close to an identification,” Woodruff said. “I think they’re probably…I won’t say local but local to this county.”

Fox 10 News spoke with the resident who took the picture by phone and got an account of what he saw. While doing yardwork, he noticed the car pull in and turn around at the dead end but didn’t think much of it. A short time later, the car came back, and he confronted the female driver and male passenger. They told him they were picking friends up who’d been fishing on the golf course but had been run off by a property owner.

It was about this time when he told Fox 10 News several subjects came out of the woods wearing face paint and camouflage. When they hurriedly jumped in the car to leave, he took the picture of the car and tag. It wasn’t until later that he learned of the assault on the golfers just moments before and only a stones-throw away.

John Reimers also lives next to hole number three on Robinette Lane and was in disbelief over what happened.

“Very shocking! Hard to believe something like that would be set up and done in this neighborhood and especially on this golf course on private property,” Reimers said.

Craft Farms General Manager, Chad Leonard said in his 25-years in the golf industry, he’s never seen anything like this and assures customers this was an isolated incident.

“Craft Farms is a safe place to play golf. This was completely isolated,” Leonard explained. “These guys could have picked any golf course in the area. We were the unlucky ones.”

Police said they are looking for up to six people involved in the assault and two others in the getaway car. Those suspects could face a range of serious charges.