DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) – Blue tarps covering roofs throughout the Gulf Coast stand as visual testament to the fact that the region has not yet recovered from Hurricane Sally.
Now another major hurricane is bearing down, and that is bad news for homeowners who are waiting for insurance claims to be processed and repairs to be made. If Hurricane Delta were to strike a previously damaged home, the homeowner likely would be on the hook for a separate hurricane deductible.
“It’s two separate storms. It’s two separate events,” said Brian Powell, director of the mitigation resources division at the Alabama Insurance Commission. “So there’s a, you know, very good possibility that you may have to pay a second deductible if there’s additional damage.”
That likely means a homeowner’s costs would escalate by thousands of dollars since policies typically require homeowners to pay out of pocket up to 2 percent of the value of their homes during named storms.
So, what can a homeowner do? Powell recommended taking meticulous notes and videos showing the pre-existing damage.
“The advice that we’re giving at the department is for people who do have pending claims now, and waiting for another hurricane to possibly make landfall and affect your house in additional ways is to try to document as much as you can the damage that has already occurred,” he said.
Smart Home America CEO Julie Shiyou-Woodard, whose Mobile-based nonprofit organization advises businesses and communities on insurance-related issues, agreed.
“I would really, really hope that something would be different if it were to happen this time around, whether it be Louisiana or Alabama,” she told FOX10 News. “Especially now, right now, in this moment right in history when the economy is where it is and we’re all going through what we're going through I would very much hope that the industry as a whole would look at this differently.”
Shiyou-Woodard said people should try to negotiate with their insurance adjustors because there is a level of uncertainty over how things would work.
“That’s just not happened very often,” she said.
But Shiyou-Woodard added that insurance companies hold the cards.
“Right now, you’re at the mercy of insurance companies to work with their policyholders,” she said.
