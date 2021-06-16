ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will be in Baldwin County this morning.

The governor is set to participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the boat launch at the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach.

The 47-acre property will have over 1,700 feet of water frontage, six boat launches, boat and car parking, as well as other amenities such as walking trails, bridges and fishing piers.

Ivey says the state has committed $10 million from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act to increase water access in the area.

The Baldwin County Commission has set aside $6.9 million to support the project. Leaders on the project hope to be finished by April of next year.