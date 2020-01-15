FOX10 News is learning more about efforts by government and civic leaders in the Mobile area to build a new bridge between Mobile and Baldwin counties.
One meeting has taken place on the subject.
Mike Lee with the "Build the I-10 Bridge Coalition" said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson, and others have been working to get the pieces and players back together to explore how to go forward with getting a new bridge built.
Lee said, "Those solutions could be all different types of possibilities and we're just trying to get enough people together to say, 'Okay, what do you think would work?' "
Governor Kay Ivey had said it was up to local leaders to bring the project back to life and Lee said the group is trying to get a coalition together to go back to the governor and say, according to Lee, "Here are some of our ideas of how to do it, and here are some of the things we could live with, some of the things we don't think the public can live with, so ,which one of these would work."
Opposition to proposed tolls as high as $6.00 one way were blamed as one reason the project died.
Are tolls off the table now?
Lee said, "Well, it's hard to say they're off the table, but there's lots of other modifications. As I said, there's a possibility of using the toll for a start up in some fashion."
But Lee says if tolls are involved he would like to see "a way to do that where all of the existing routes are still free, including the Bayway, including the Wallace Tunnels. In other words, is there some way that maybe the toll could be applied just to the new bridge and to some of the expanded lanes?"
Out on the street, there's still resistance to tolls.
Harold Douglas of Mobile said, "I do not want it to be tolls on it. If we have to put tolls on it, make sure it comes off immediately after it is paid for."
But Marcus Brown of Mobile said he would like to see a new bridge because the current traffic problems are dangerous.
Brown said, "How many more lives do we have to lose before we start building a bridge? It's that simple."
Lee says no other meetings are scheduled, but he's hopeful a plan came be developed that benefits everybody.
