BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- State Troopers said a Grand Bay man died in a rollover crash on Interstate 10 in Baldwin County.
It happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes near the exit to the Baldwin Beach Express.
Investigators said Zackery Davis, 26, died when his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado left the road and overturned in the median.
Troopers said they are still working to determine the cause of the wreck.
