POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WALA) -- The Grand Hotel in Point Clear is holding a job fair today from 1 until 6 p.m.
The hotel has open positions they're trying to fill just in time for peak travel season. Head over to the hotel's careers website to take a look at what they have to offer.
While you're there, be sure to fill out an application because you'll need to have it completed beforehand.
If you plan on heading to the event, don't forget your mask. Social distancing protocols will in place.
