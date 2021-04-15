Grand Hotel hosts job fair ahead of peak season

With the return of Spring Break and peak season around the corner, visitors are breathing new life into the local economy.

This means more hospitality jobs are opening for those in our area still looking for work.

The Grand Hotel is one of them, hosting a job fair today as they look to fill hundreds of seasonal positions.

They are looking for everything from groundskeepers to chefs…and are looking to meet candidates face to face from 1 to 6 pm.

The Grand tells us they are happy to welcome tourists and seasonal workers back after a rough year.

“Last year was bumpy, it was difficult for our associates, the hotel, this year the Grand is doing fantastic. We’ve been told by Marriot that we’re doing better than 95% of their hotels worldwide,” said Kevin Hellmich with the Grand Hotel.

Again, that job fair is happened at the Grand Hotel in the Azalea room from 1 to 6 pm.

Make sure to dress your best and bring a resume.

If you can’t make it today, please head to their website to apply online.