POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WALA) -- The Grand Hotel in Point Clear will host a job fair Wednesday.
The hotel plans to hire 40 people for various full-time and part-time positions.
The job fair will be from 1 to 7 p.m. in the hotel's conference center.
Applicants are asked to park in the event parking lot across the street from the hotel. Before attending, applicants must complete an online application.
